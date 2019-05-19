Weather puts campground behind on tourism prep

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, which usually means businesses are getting ready for summer tourism in the Black Hills.

Many campgrounds and RV parks are preparing for the increase in tourists, including the Lake Park Campground and Cottages in Rapid City.

Usually by this time of year, the campground is spruced up and ready to go.

However, because of the winter-like spring weather, employees say they're behind on tree trimming and clean up, which puts them behind on other chores.

Monte Rollette, a vacation specialist, says he's looking forward to seeing repeat customers and meeting new ones.

"It's the wonderful people. We get amazing people. The cottages are dollhouses here. The RV Park is, of course, a little old in-town RV Park with all kinds of charm. If the sun were out, we'd be standing here with deer walking around us as we talk on the camera. It's just a beautiful place. People who come here are very special," Monte Rollette says, vacation specialist of Lake Park Campground and Cottages.

Rollette also says they get a lot of visitors from Nebraska, Wyoming, and Minnesota.