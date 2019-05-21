Weather puts a damper on outdoor jobs

It started with rain, then turned into snow, making everyone want to stay inside but what about the people who work outdoors? For landscapers this is a set back at the beginning of their busy year.

"We've been able to keep ourselves busy but it's been a slow start to the season." says Cody Schulze a part owner of Schulze Landscaping.

This the busiest time of the year for landscaping companies like Schulze Landscaping and although these guys have been delayed thanks to a long winter, and current conditions, they aren't just waiting around for warmer temperatures.

"We're been able to get out and get a little bit of lawn down, some sod as well as do a few tree plantings but not as many as we do on a typical year." says Schulze.

The city of Rapid City is also behind schedule with their annual campaign to spruce up public parks and other areas.

They have 10 seasonal hires who haven't been able to work because of the rain. So for now, it's a waiting game.

"We'll probably start slowing getting into some of the smaller gardens as we can. Maybe ones that are a little more protected from the elements and the wind and the cold," says John Berglund the greenhouse specialist with the city of Rapid City.

For Schulze Landscaping, now is the time they plan landscapes to plant when the weather is more favorable.

"Obliviously days like today when it's raining hard we just have to take the whole day off as far as being out on job sites and hope that it dries up quick." says Schulze.

The city hopes to be able to get out in the next couple of weeks to plant in the parks to help with their beautification plan.