We could see more storms later today

(KEVN)
By Meteorologist Eric Gardner
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:55 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Meteorologist Eric Gardner has your updated Skyview forecast.

Severe weather threat increasing this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:45 AM MDT
By Meteorologist Eric Gardner
Large hail and damaging winds possible again today with any storm that forms

Isolated Thunderstorms Monday!

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM MDT
Monday and Tuesday will bring a few isolated storms again, possibly a severe storm. Tuesday is the hotter day to start the week. Storms are at a minimum from Wednesday on. And the 90 degree heat is back to end the week!

Isolated Thunderstorms Tonight and Monday!

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:39 PM MDT
Isolated storms continue through the evening, tapering off by Monday morning. A severe storm is possible. Monday and Tuesday will bring a few isolated storms again, possibly a severe storm. Tuesday is the hotter day to start the week. Storms are at a minimum from Wednesday on. And the 90 degree heat is back to end the week!

A stormy forecast continues for Sunday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:38 PM MDT
We start off sunny before the storms move in during the afternoon.

Storms end this evening

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:37 PM MDT
We will be warm again Sunday with more storms possible.

A hot 4th of July with more storms

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT
Highs are back into the 90s and storms pop up through the afternoon.

Storms this evening, but it should be dry for fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:57 PM MDT
Storms continue until about 8 pm, before dissipating or moving away from the hills.

Mostly sunny skies with hot temperatures today

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:05 AM MDT
By Meteorologist Eric Gardner
Only isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Hot again Friday with storms developing late

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:30 PM MDT
Highs will be in the 90s once again.

Another hot day on tap Friday

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:46 PM MDT
Highs are in the 90s again for many.