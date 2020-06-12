Wash your hands but also wash this everyday item

With the height of the COVID pandemic hitting South Dakota, people should continue to follow guidelines of social distancing, washing their hands and cleaning surfaces often. But people might be forgetting to clean this filthy everyday item.

"Phones can be one of the more dirty items that we have, just because we have so much contact with our hands, which our hands are in contact with the environment which can have germs on them," said Ty White, Monument Health's Director of Infection Prevention and Control. "So I guess it kind of depends on if you're a good hand-washer and wash your hands often the less likely your phones going to be contaminated."

The best way to clean your phone is by looking up the directions from your phone's manufacturer. You should turn off the phone and use a solution of 70% alcohol and gently wipe down the surface of the phone. Making sure to also clean the case helps to remove germs and bacteria.

White cleans his phone once a day but suggests people clean their phones weekly and use a full-coverage case to make cleaning easier.