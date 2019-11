Monday 1:30 p.m. Central Time. That is when Charles Russell Rhines will be executed.

Director of Prisons Darin Young set the date and time for the execution.

Rhines was convicted in 1992 of murdering Donnivan Schaeffer of Rapid City during a burglary the year before.

For almost two decades, Rhines has attempted to avoid execution but all of his appeals and arguments have been turned back by the courts.