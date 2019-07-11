Ward 5 representatives host public forum

Keeping up with campaign promises Ward 5 councilwomen Darla Drew and Laura Armstrong held their biannual public forum.

The focus of the forum focused on the Lime Creek project and how the floodplain is and how it affects how a project such as the Lime Creek project is handled.

Forums such as these allow the public a more casual and comfortable setting for the general public to ask questions to council members.

"When you are looking at someone eye to eye you make deeper connections and you can kind of get through any misunderstandings or anything that can be misconstrued," says Laura Armstrong

Armstrong added that the forums are open to everyone in Rapid City since even though the two represent Ward 5 they work for the entire city.