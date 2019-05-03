Wanted: Woman accused of causing major injuries to young child

A Rapid City area woman is accused of causing major injuries to a young child and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating her.

The suspect's name is Milessa Julie Heidrich.

She's charged with a felony called "Abuse or Cruelty to a minor under Age 7-Major Injuries".

The incident allegedly happened March 20th of this year.

According to court documents the victim is only about 2 and a half years old.

The Sheriff's Office is being very tight lipped about the child.

We don't know if the victim is a boy or a girl.

Officials won't tells us it the victim is Heidrich's child or not, or what type of injuries the child has.

What they will tell us is a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Heidrich and they want your help finding her.

She's described as 41 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

You're asked to take a look at her picture, and if you see her, to call them or Rapid City Police immediately.

While they wouldn't tell us much about the victim, they did say the child is now in a safe place.

"When it comes to any kind of child abuse situation, the safety of the child is the 1st thing that's dealt with. You know, we want to make sure the child's safe and then there'll be an investigation, subsequently," said Sgt. Paul Stevens, Supervisor of Pennington County Sheriff's Office Investigative Division.

They say Heidrich is from the Rapid City Area and is believed to still be in this area.

If you see Heidrich, or know anything about where she is, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department 605-394-4131, or the nearest law enforcement agency.