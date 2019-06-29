Walmart bans woman for eating half a cake, demanding to pay half price, police say

When police in Wichita Falls get a phone call from Walmart, it’s a pretty safe bet things have gotten weird at the store.

In January, officers responded to the report of a woman driving an electric scooter around the store’s parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

On Tuesday, another Walmart called to report a woman who refused to pay full price for a cake, according to the Wichita Falls Times Record News.

She reportedly reasoned with the cashier that she was only buying half the cake so she should only pay for half. Store employees said she’d walked around the store eating half of the cake.

By the time officers arrived, she’d agreed to pay full price.

No arrests were made in either case, but the women were banned from the store.

