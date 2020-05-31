Wall Main Street sees more travelers each week

On Friday, the Main Street in Wall welcomed some visitors, but to the locals, the street still did not look like what it used to be.

"It's really weird to see it so empty here." A local high school student passing by commented.

"Yeah, it's never been this empty before." Another student agreed.

"This time of the year, the Main Street,...the back parking should be full," Golddiggers employee said. However, Golddiggers in Wall pointed out they have seen more and more travelers each week. And another store owner even felt that they might be doing a little better this year. "It's actually exciting, I think people are just really tired of sitting at home, they want to get out and do something fun," Jackalope Corner's owner, Anita Kirwan said.

"We have a lot of fun, we've got all sorts of different things, like Pappy, you know, a fortune teller machine, we have a big Jackalope that's talking to you, we are selling fun, so you can come over here and experience it yourself." And Kirwan said, with Wall Drug reopening on Monday, there should be more travelers in town.

