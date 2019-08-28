Wags and Waves canine pool party fundraiser returns

On Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Humane Society of the Black Hills would like to extend an invite to the community to the fourth annual end of summer Wags and Waves event at the Jimmy Hilton Pool.

This is a dog and family-friendly event where pet lovers and dogs unite to enjoy a dip in the pool. Attendees may bring tennis balls and Frisbees to add to the fun.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills encourages a five dollar donation per dog upon entry to help with the care of over 4,800 animals seen each year at the shelter.

Some simple guidelines apply to attendees:

-Dogs must be under owner control and supervision at all times

-Humans cannot go into the water above their knees

-Owners must pick up after their pets to keep the area clean and enjoyable for all