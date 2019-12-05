WY Health Dept helps teens quit vaping

Wyoming teens who want to stop using tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices, are encouraged to enroll in a free program and recently made available through the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The program is offered by WDH partner, National Jewish Health, the nation’s largest nonprofit tobacco quitline provider.

According to the 2018 Prevention Needs Assessment, 36 percent of Wyoming high school students and 11 percent of Wyoming middle school students reported they currently vape.

“Most vaping products contain nicotine, a very addictive chemical also found in other tobacco products,” said Hannah Eck, a tobacco prevention specialist with WDH. “Once teens have started vaping, it may be difficult for them to quit on their own.”

Eck said nicotine has known health effects on youth because their brains are still developing. “We also know that youth who vape may experience difficulty with attention, mood, impulse control and learning. So, yes, we really want to help them quit,” she said.

The free program, named My Life, My Quit, includes educational materials designed for teens and created with input from teens, subject matter experts and community stakeholders. Teens can text or call a dedicated toll-free number at 1-855-891-9989 or could visit mylifemyquit.com for real-time coaching.

Through the program, teens work with a coach who listens and understands their unique needs, provides personalized support and helps them build a quit plan. Part of the program helps teens navigate social situations that involve tobacco or vaping and find healthy ways to cope with stress.

For adults who want to quit using tobacco, WDH continues to offer help through the Wyoming Quit Tobacco Program. Interested residents may call 1-800-QUIT NOW or visit www.quitwyo.org. In addition to free nicotine replacement therapy and Chantix, free phone or online support is available.