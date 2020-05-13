WDT providing CARES Act funding to students

Western Dakota Tech has launched the WDT Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF), an emergency aid program for students who might be experiencing difficulties with expenses related to COVID-19 campus disruptions.

There are 602 qualifying WDT students, as of Wednesday, who will be mailed a $650 emergency check on Friday, May 15, according to Jill Elder, WDT Admissions and Financial Aid Director.

The CARES funds will assist students experiencing financial hardships with expenses related to the disruption of campus operations, including eligible expenses under a student’s cost of attendance, including (not a complete list):

• Assistance with the purchase of food.

• Needs related to housing/rent/utilities.

• The purchase of course materials.

• Technology-related needs.

• Assistance with health care and/or childcare expenses.

Elder said students eligible to receive the grant funds must meet all the following criteria:

• Currently enrolled for the Spring 2020 semester in a certificate, diploma or degree program eligible for Federal Financial Aid.

• Currently in good academic standing and maintaining satisfactory academic progress.

• Student who has been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and has an emergency need.

• Student is a U.S. citizen or meets the definition of an eligible non-citizen based on federal financial aid requirements.

“The funds must be used to cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) that have impacted your educational experience,” Elder said.

WDT has received $431,940, under the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), to provide the emergency grants to students.

Other WDT qualifying students can apply for additional CARES Grant Funds above the $650; funds are limited and are first-come, first-serve. To apply, and/or for more information, WDT students can refer to the college’s CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Funds website page at www.wdt.edu.