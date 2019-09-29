Volksmarch at Crazy Horse Memorial starts out foggy

Thousands from all over the world, like people from Holland and Puerto Rico, joined in the intense hike along with some enthusiastic South Dakotans like Pearl Stone at the Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch.

"Oh my gosh, we are so excited to be up here in the beautiful Black Hills to hike Crazy Horse, there's five of us that come from Pierre, South Dakota and we have never been up here in the fall hike so it's very exciting to be up here in the fall," says Stone.

This year's fall hike made Volksmarch organizer Diane Johannesen a little anxious as heavy fog welcomed the hikers.

"I was amazed because at eight o clock we had a huge line of people ready to go which is just awesome because after I looked at the weather yesterday and I am going to go is this going to continue I sure hope not," says Johannesen.

Though participants could not see the memorial from the start line, the weather didn't deter them from taking their chance at the 6.2 mile hike.

While hikers gained a chance to get up close and personal with the face of the Crazy Horse mountain carving, volunteers counted the food donations.

"Instead of charging the admission fee at the gate for Volksmarchers, in lieu of three cans of food you get in free and that food goes to Feeding South Dakota," says Johannesen.

Volunteers are still counting the donations and will know the total by Monday.

