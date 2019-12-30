Virginia school system to allow students day off to protest

One of the largest school districts in the United States will allow students one excused absence per school year to participate in civic activities such as protests.

News outlets report Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia plans to start the process Jan. 27, 2020. School officials say students in seventh through 12th grades can use the day for civic engagement activities such as attending marches or meeting with lawmakers.

Some experts say skipping school to attend protests tends to favor liberal causes.

Students must give two days’ notice before they take the day off and need permission from a parent or guardian.

