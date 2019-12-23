Virginia pastors give over $17,000 to pay student meal debts

Three Virginia pastors have used more than $17,000 from their church’s budget to pay off meal debts in two local school systems.

The Rev. Jerry Williams, the Rev. Brian Bennett and the Rev. Andrew Segre from Mount Ararat Baptist Church gave $10,500 to Stafford County Public Schools and close to $7,000 to Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

The three weren’t sure where their yearly donation should go.

They decided to pay off the school meal debts once hearing how many students were in debt.

The Washington Post says about 75% of school districts nationally reported unpaid meal debt, with the median amount per school being about $2,500.

Williams says the church will pay off the debts again next year.

