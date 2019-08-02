Virginia Man Rides 2,100 miles to experience the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

One man put the pedal to the metal, riding more than 2,000 miles to experience the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

One of many motorcycles parked at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Cliff Landsman is a Daytona Beach Bike Week participant who rode all the way from Virginia. Although he is no stranger to motorcycle rallies, this is his first time at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

"I came from Virginia, about 2,000 ... 2,100 mile ride, and I came here to have a good time... this is actually my first time, when I was working I couldn't get this kind of time off, now I'm retired and I get two weeks off," said Cliff Landsman, first time rally goer.

Landsman said he has never seen anything like it. After working 40 years in law enforcement, he plans on spending his retirement attending rallies like Sturgis every year.