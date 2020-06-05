Violent carjacking results in 17 year prison sentence

A man described as a career offender was sentenced in Federal Court after pleading guilty to carjacking and using and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Devin Byker,25, was sentenced 10 years on the carjacking charge and the statutory minimum of 7 years on the firearm charge.

Those will run consecutively ... meaning that Byker will spend the next 17 years in prison

According to the factual basis statement signed by Byker ... Byker asked a man for a ride near Skyline Drive where he brandished the weapon and stole items from the victim and forced him to remove his clothing before stealing the vehicle.

Byker had been released from prison in Minnesota earlier in the year according to Assistant US attorney Benjamin Patterson and has a long history of violent crimes with firearms dating back to his time as a juvenile

