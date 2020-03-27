Vince Gill, Amy Grant headlining Saturday’s Grand Ole Opry. Here’s how you can watch.

The Grand Ole Opry will broadcast around the world for its 4,917th consecutive Saturday night.

The March 28 show will feature Vince Gill, his wife Amy Grant and daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill.

This will be the second straight week the Opry performance will take place without a live audience. Nashville Mayor John Cooper gave the venue permission to bring the show live by using strict safety protocols. The city is currently under a “Safer at Home” order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“With families sheltered at home across our city we are grateful to have some of our city’s greatest ambassadors – Vince Gill, Amy Grant and members of their family stepping on to the stage Saturday night to lift their spirits," Cooper said.

The performance will take place at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, and you can watch it live on Circle. Check your local listings to see what channel Circle is on in your area.

You can also watch the performance live on Circle's Facebook and YouTube pages.