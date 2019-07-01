Veterans voice their needs to Representative Dusty Johnson

Two years after the VA Black Hills Health Care System dodged the risk of closing in Hot Springs, a U.S. lawmaker is meeting with veterans to discuss their needs.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson stopped in Hot Springs for a "Save the VA Meeting."

Two years ago the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will defer the decision to reconfigure the VA Black Hills Health Care System.

Johnson says he's glad the facility did not close because so many veterans need it.

"It's making sure that VA continues a long-term commitment to this beautiful community in a facility that does as much as can be done to help these veterans with the healing and with the therapy that they need to be reintegrated into their communities and their families in a way that they truly deserve," Rep. Dusty Johnson says.

According to a study from the Department of Veterans Affairs, an average of 20 American veterans commit suicide every day.

The VA offers services for veterans dealing with PTSD, substance abuse, and homelessness.

"I made it clear when I met with officials at high levels of Veterans Affairs that this is going to be a place where veterans continue to access care. There can't be any pulling out of Hot Springs. There needs to be an even bigger commitment to our veterans," Johnson says.

And Johnson adds the state needs a unified team to properly serve veterans.

"For years our delegation has had a team focus. So many other states, you see the delegation fighting. That has not been the case in South Dakota. We are part of one team," Johnson says.

Next, Johnson will visit the VA Facility in Fort Meade on Tuesday.