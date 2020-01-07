Veterans court celebrates their three newest graduates

In 2016, Pennington County started a Veterans Court, to help those who served our country with their legal and substance abuse issues.

A veteran speaks during the graduation ceremony for Veterans court (KEVN)

On Tuesday the court welcomed their three newest graduates.

All three graduates have battled issues with alcohol after returning home from their deployments and found themselves facing DUI charges.

Some of the veterans keep their issues bottled up.., and to help them through it, the court has paired them up with someone with close military ties, to be their battle buddy.

"Sometimes it is easier to open up to a veteran on a one on one basis as opposed to a very formal court setting so that is something that has been very successful in veterans court," says, Magistrate judge Todd Hyronimus

The three graduates also received honor coins and brings the total number of graduates to 12.

