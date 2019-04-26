Verne Sheppard dies at age of 93

Rapid City loses one of its longtime radio voices.

Radio personality Verne Sheppard has died.

Sheppard died Friday morning in Rapid City at the age of 93.

He started his Rapid City broadcasting career in 1950 with KOTA and worked there for 37 years.

Sheppard also worked at KTOQ Radio and at KEVN here in Rapid City.

He was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 1990 and was named the South Dakota Broadcaster of the Year that same year.

Sheppard had a big effect on the people he worked with and they learned a lot from him.

Radio partner Tom Rudebusch says he learned, "The discipline that's required in broadcasting to be good. You have to reach out in broadcasting. You have to make friends, like he did in the community to be effective. He was just entertaining, his morning shows and everything Verne did was at a very professional level and I just thought was tremendous."

A celebration of life for Verne will be held on Saturday May 4th at the Rapid City Elk's Lodge.

