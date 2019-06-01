Vehicle versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

A truck versus motorcycle crash outside of Piedmont saloon sends two people to the hospital.
Updated: Sat 6:03 PM, Jun 01, 2019

PIEDMONT, SD (KEVN) - Emergency personnel responded to a truck versus motorcycle crash earlier Saturday afternoon in Piedmont, SD.

The crash occurred on the service road outside the Slash 'J' Saloon.

Authorities say both the driver of the truck and the motorcycle rider were taken to the hospital.

Although injuries have not been released, both riders were conscious and alert after treatment from paramedics.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the names of those involved have not been released.

 