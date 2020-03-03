Vegan runner goes viral with cooking complaint

This is such a bizarre tweet that you have to wonder … is this person real?

A Twitter account called @bestofnextdoor posted a comment supposedly from a Berkley (go figure) vegan asking his neighbors to close their windows when cooking meat during his evening jog. Why? Because the smell of animals being cooked is offensive to him.

“Quite honestly the odor is offensive and I’m hoping our community can have some empathy for its #plantbased neighbors by closing their windows if they are cooking meat and only putting vegetables on their bbq.

“I don’t want to be a stereotype so I won’t go into detail on why the odor of cooking animals is offensive but I encourage you to do your research and join the movement of ppl who are fighting back.”

One person’s response: “This is the Berkeleyist thing that has every Berkeley’d.”

Another comment: “A #vegan runner was grilled after a long Twitter rant asking people to close their windows when cooking meat.”

There was some support: "Try being vegan in Texas. The whole neighborhood is smoky for weeks on end, and my dogs smell like bacon whenever they come in from the backyard.”

Best of Nextdoor is a place where people post about antics and complaints in their neighborhoods.

