Vandalized highway signs risk public safety

A recent string of vandalized highway signs is not only dangerous but costly.

Many signs around Pennington County are damaged to the point of being unreadable.

Several highway signs along 160th Avenue in Caputa are littered with bullet holes.

So far this year, the South Dakota Department of Transportation repaired and replaced 30 signs in the Rapid City Area because of vandalism.

"Signs on average, the smaller signs cost an area of $50 to $80 to replace the sign itself, but then when you factor in the cost of the labor for the workers to replace it and the equipment that they use to replace it, it can get significantly higher," Jon Suomala said, Rapid City Regional Traffic Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The Pennington County Highway Superintendent says his crews replace about 100 signs a year.

Suomala says this kind of vandalism is more than just costly to taxpayers.

It's dangerous to the traveling public.

"Even signs that are directing people on how to get to their destination, if they can't see that sign, they would end up needing to do things like make u-turns and other potentially dangerous actions," Suomala said.

Another issue crews face is people simply stealing the signs.

And reinstalling them is a time-consuming process.

"It's a little frustrating to have our crews need to go and do extra work that really they shouldn't have to do if the signs were just left alone," Suomala said.

If you come across a vandalized highway sign, you can call the Pennington County Highway Department at 605-394-2166.