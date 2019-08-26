Valley View students get the chance to meet their teachers for the school year

While school doesn't officially start until Wednesday in Rapid City, elementary schools throughout town were full of sounds of student's voices.

Students at Valley View had the chance to meet their teachers who welcomed students in their best 50's attire.

Events like these give not just students the chance to meet their teacher for the school year but parents as well.

This marks the second year as principal for Dr. Lisa Hafer at the school and being back gives not just herself but her staff the chance to catch up with the friendly smiles that walk through the doors.

"It is so exciting. Honestly one of the parents here is one of my former students so I get to see him on a regular basis so that is fun for me in that aspect. So I know for them it is just as exciting to watch all the kids grow and see what they are going to do in the future." Valley View Principal, Dr. Hafer says

Events like this also give first-year teachers a chance to get to know the community they will be working in.

