VA hosts Stand Down and resource fair for veterans and their families

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Black Hills Health Care System (BHHCS) will host a Stand Down and resource fair on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The event is open to all veterans and their family members from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in the Rushmore Hall C & D. Goodwill of the Great Plains will provide the meal for the event.

The focus of the Stand Down is to reach out to veterans who are homeless or at-risk for homelessness. A variety of VA departments will be on hand to help veterans access a broad range of specialized resources and services aimed at assisting veterans in need.

VA Black Hills staff will offer basic health screenings and flu shots. Veterans can ask questions and receive immediate assistance on VA benefits, special programs, legal assistance and health care enrollment. Personal items such as cold weather clothing, blankets, hygiene kits and duffel bags will be available.

All veterans are invited to attend and there is no charge for any of the services provided. Veterans who have not previously enrolled with the VA are requested to bring a copy of their military discharge papers, DD 214, or Veteran card to the Stand Down.