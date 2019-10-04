VA flu clinics open beginning Monday

Eligible military veterans can take advantage of the Veterans Affairs walk-in flu vaccine clinics beginning Monday.

Flu shots will be available at the Rapid City Clinic and Hot Springs Primary Care Clinic Monday, Tuesday and Friday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a Flu Vaccine Blitz Day at Fort Meade Tuesday and Friday. The blitz is 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. in building 113, room 178.

There are daily walk-in flu vaccine clinics at Fort Meade Primary Care from 11 a.m. to noon and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Click on this link for more information about the flu and how to prevent it.

