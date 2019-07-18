Boy sets up ‘ice cold beer’ stand, police investigate

An attention-grabbing catchphrase makes all the difference when starting a business, especially when you’re an 11-year-old boy.

Situated at a four-way stop in his neighborhood, he’s racking up bigtime sales with his simple pitch in bold black lettering, “ICE COLD BEER.”

And if Seth Parker’s roadside refreshment stand is any indicator, he’s off to a great start as an entrepreneur.

“We had to buy another cooler,” he said as he stood in front of his six stocked coolers and a fold-out chair.

The whole notion of an 11-year-old purveying beer prompted several calls to Brigham City Police, who soon investigated.

“We received three calls in two days,” said Lt. Tony Ferderber. “The initial call came in and they were just concerned there was a young man selling beer.”

Not to worry. Seth was selling root beer, IBC to be specific. It’s on his sign, you just had to read the fine print.

“Yep, he’s selling beer ... ROOT BEER, that is,” the Brigham City Police Department posted on Facebook. “His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good.”

“I thought of the hilarious joke!” Seth said. “Ice cold beer, because it’s beer, but some people will find it funny because it’s root beer.”

His sales tactics have attracted lots of attention.

“We laughed about it, it was great!” Ferderber said.

It’s hard work running your own business, but you know things are going well when politicians start showing up.

“I represent this area,” said Brigham City’s State Rep. Lee Perry as he greeted Seth along with Brigham City Police Chief Mike Nelsen. “Sen. Mitt Romney sent a message to me and he wants to send you a letter.”

But Seth is setting his horizons even higher, saying he would love to sell a “cold one” to Gov. Gary Herbert or even President Donald Trump.

Cheers.

