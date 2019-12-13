Uranium mining project takes another step forward

The plan for an in-situ uranium mine in the Southern Black Hills takes another big step forward.

The Atomic Safety and Licensing Board issued a decision and resolved the last remaining contention for the Dewey Burdock Uranium Project in Fall River County.

The last contention with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission was over the preservation of historic and cultural resources.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is considering whether to appeal the decision that the proposed uranium mine site doesn't have to be surveyed for Native American burials or artifacts.

The three judge panel said the N-R-C tried diligently to do an on-ground survey for artifacts, burials and historical and cultural resources but says the commission was justified in giving up because the tribe wouldn't cooperate.

The tribe has until January 6th to file an appeal.

The uranium project still needs approvals from the Environmental Protection Agency.

