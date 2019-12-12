University president asks judge not to release records

The former University of Wyoming president has asked a judge not to release university records to news organizations pertaining to her dismissal.

The Laramie Boomerang reported that Laurie Nichols originally filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit where several media outlets allege university officials withheld public documents about the decision to remove her as president.

Officials say she was recently denied the ability to view those records.

Her attorney said that because Nichols was not allowed to review the records, the university’s denial of a records request should be upheld.