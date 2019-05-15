University plans more hires to prevent sex assault on campus

The University of Wyoming plans on adding four jobs as part of an effort to prevent and better respond to sexual harassment and assault on campus as part of its "No More" campaign.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the proposed funding includes $75,000 for a student-athlete well-being coordinator, $30,000 for a psychology graduate assistant for the trauma and sexual assault prevention laboratory and over $68,000 for the Equal Opportunity Report and Response office to hire a diversity specialist and an investigator.

President Laurie Nichols says the student senate also plans to ask the university hire a sexual assault prevention educator starting in 2021.

Athletic director Tom Burman says the student-athlete well-being coordinator position evolved from discussions with female student-athletes. He told the trustees' budget committee Tuesday the rate of sexual assault on campus "would probably shock all of us."