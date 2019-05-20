University of Wyoming trustees pick interim president

University of Wyoming trustees has chosen an interim president to serve for a year after the upcoming departure of the school's current president.

Vice President for Finance and Administration Neil Theobald will take over July 1 from President Laurie Nichols. All 11 trustees present on a call Monday voted for Theobald over two other candidates.

Trustees decided recently not to renew Nichols' contract when it expires June 30. University officials have not said why Nichols won't remain after three years as president.

Nichols plans to join the university faculty for at least a year through her husband has taken a job at the University of Montana.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Theobald will receive a base salary of $340,000.

Theobald was president of Temple University in Philadelphia from 2012-2016.

