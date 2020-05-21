University of Wyoming seeks changes to public records law

University of Wyoming lawyers have requested multiple changes to the state’s public records law after losing a legal effort to shield the circumstances surrounding the demotion of Laurie Nichols, the university’s former president last year.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the university counsel is seeking to implement a number of exemptions to the law including better language defining what qualifies as a personnel file.

The memo also requests clarification on what is determined as a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy under the law. The memo was made public this week.

The Joint Judiciary Committee expects to address the issue further in August.