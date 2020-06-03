University of Wyoming drafts reopening plan for 2020-21 year

University of Wyoming officials have drafted a plan to resume classes on campus with a modified schedule next school year.

Under the proposal, classes would begin Aug. 24 and end Dec. 4, but students wouldn’t return to campus after Thanksgiving. Courses would shift entirely online after Nov. 23. Final exams would be given remotely.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the spring semester would start Jan. 25, a week later than planned, and spring break would be eliminated.

School officials say they want to discourage students from leaving school for periods when they could contract the coronavirus and bring it back to campus.