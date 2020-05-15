University of Wyoming asks state for $79M in COVID-19 relief

The University of Wyoming board of trustees has approved a motion to ask the governor for $79 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to pay for testing, upgrades and technology intended to make the campus safer.

Wyoming Public Radio reported that board president Neil Theobald said campus committees are discussing plans to manage potential cases of COVID-19 as the school considers opening for the upcoming academic year.

Theobald says those plans include social distancing, testing the campus community every two weeks, and providing tests to student athletes and their opponents.

Officials also discussed smaller classes, cleaning classrooms after every class and limiting gatherings in research and common areas.