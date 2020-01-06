United Way of the Black Hills ends annual fundraising drive

The United Way of the Black Hills once again hit or exceeded its fundraising goals for 2019.

The local United Way goal was $2.2 million. The charity raised $2,209,411. By regions:

Rapid City - $1,884,288 (exceeded goal)

Sturgis - $95,000 (met goal)

Northern Hills - $142,389 (exceeded goal)

Southern Hills - $87,733 (exceeded goal)

All donations raised during 2019 campaign will be allocated to 50 local non-profit agencies in 2020. Donations stay in the area where they are raised to provide essential services in the areas of education, financial stability and health.

