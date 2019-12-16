United Airlines flight diverts after apparent engine fire

A plane heading from San Diego to Chicago made an emergency landing after an engine appeared to shoot out sparks and flames.

Chicago-based United Airlines said there was a “mechanical issue” with one of the engines. (Source: Thomas Chorny, CNN)

United Airlines says Flight 366 touched down safely at Albuquerque International Sunport just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The Chicago-based airline said there was a “mechanical issue” with one of the engines.

A man who says he was on the plane posted video on social media of flames coming out of the right engine.

No one was hurt on the flight carrying 152 passengers and six crew members.

