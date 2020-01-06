Unique sex-abuse suit filed against Boy Scouts in US capital

A potentially ground-breaking lawsuit is being filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., against the Boy Scouts of America.

It seeks to establish Washington as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Scouts for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse by scout leaders.

The eight plaintiffs live in states where statute of limitations laws would prevent them from suing the BSA based on claims of long-ago abuse.

The law in Washington accommodates some suits of that type.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers say Washington is an appropriate venue because the Boy Scouts were incorporated there and have a congressional charter.

The BSA says it can’t comment on pending litigation.

