Unemployment surges in Wyoming

Unemployment claims in Wyoming continue to surge as the coronavirus keeps businesses closed and people at home.

New claims for unemployment compensation increased 24% last week, topping 4,600. That's on top of a more than seven-fold increase the week before.

Wyoming Department of Workforce Services spokesman Ty Stockton says people filing for unemployment have had to wait up to three hours to get through to the department on the phone but the department is adding phone lines and reallocating staff to handle the increase.

Wyoming as of Thursday had 150 cases of the COVID-19 virus confirmed in 16 of its 23 counties.