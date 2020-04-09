Unemployment surges in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation says unemployment claims once again surged in South Dakota last week with 7,916 people making new claims for unemployment help.

As the global coronavirus pandemic rippled through the economy, the number of people seeking unemployment in the state continued to rise. The number of new claims last week is more than 40 times the same number from a month ago.

People who successfully file for unemployment can also receive an additional $600 every week as part of a federal relief package.