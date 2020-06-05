Unemployment numbers decline in Wyoming

Applications for temporary unemployment assistance in Wyoming declined during the week ending May 30 as the U.S. economy continues to struggle with measures to contain the coronavirus.

The U.S. Employment and Training Administration said Thursday the number of applications submitted in Wyoming fell to 1,926, down 31% from the previous week but still up 338% compared to the same week last year.

Wyoming has processed 43,444 claims for unemployment since March 14. That represents 16% of Wyoming’s total workforce eligible for the unemployment insurance program.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April was 9.2%, up from 3.5% a year earlier.

The nationwide rate was 14.7%.