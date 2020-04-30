Unemployment claims up from last week

Last week, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation saw a small increase in people filing for unemployment.

During the week of April 19 through April 25, there was a total of 5,389 claims for unemployment benefits an increase of 94 claims prior to the week before.

With stores starting to open up the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation Cabinet Secretary Marcia Hultman says that the fear of contracting COVID-19 is NOT a valid reason to not go back to work.

"One thing that is important to remember as employers are calling people back to work is that a refusal to return to work can result in loss of benefits so there are some valid covid-19 reason to not return to work," said Hultman.

Hultman said exceptions can be made for people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, or who do not have access to childcare but otherwise, workers whose employers have opened back up are faced with a choice: Head back to work or possibly lose your unemployment benefits.