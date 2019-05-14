Uber arrives in South Dakota, starting with Sioux Falls

Uber is planning to start operations in Sioux Falls possibly within the next month. Just this week the ride-share company received its sales tax license from the state of South Dakota.

Uber currently serves 75,000,000 riders with 3,000,000 drivers. With Uber making its way to town Lyft drivers said this really isn't going to have an impact on them because they'll eventually start driving for both companies.

You can't start driving with Uber just yet. Uber's making its entrance into the Sioux Falls market and the first step for the company to get in was to receive their sales tax license from the state which hints that they'll be making their debut soon.

See the original KSFY story Lyft drivers react to Uber making its way to town