US strikes hit Iraqi militia blamed in contractor’s death

Iraqi army units are deployed during military operations of the Iraqi Army's Seventh Brigade in Anbar, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. An Iraqi general said Sunday that security has been beefed up around the Ain al-Asad air base, a sprawling complex in the western Anbar desert that hosts U.S. forces, following a series of attacks. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Updated: Sun 1:58 PM, Dec 29, 2019

(AP) - The U.S. says it has carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting a militia blamed for an attack that killed an American contractor.

Defense spokesman Jonathan Hoffman says U.S. forces conducted “precision defensive strikes” against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia.

The U.S. blames the militia for a rocket barrage Friday that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command says American airstrikes killed four militia fighters.

