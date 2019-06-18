US preschoolers less pudgy in latest sign of falling obesity

A new study says preschoolers on U.S. government food aid have grown a little less pudgy.

The research offers fresh evidence that previous signs of declining obesity rates among these kids weren't a fluke.

Results were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Obesity rates dropped steadily to about 14 percent in 2016 from 16 percent in 2010. The improvement affected youngsters ages 2 through 4 who receive food vouchers and other services in the federal Women, Infants and Children nutrition program. About 1 in 5 U.S. kids that age were enrolled in 2016.

Researchers think changes in the nutrition program that emphasized healthier food options likely played a role.

