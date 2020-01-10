US employers expected to have added 160,000 jobs in December

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo people stand in line to inquire about jobs available at the Bean Automotive Group during a job fair in Miami. On Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, the U.S. government issues the December jobs report. (Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 12:42 AM, Jan 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. job market appears to be entering 2020 on a solid footing.

A survey by data provider FactSet shows economists expect that Friday’s jobs report will show job gains of 160,000 in December.

The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.5%. But key in the report will be whether the decade-plus expansion causes average hourly earnings to climb above the 3.1% annual gain seen in November.

That would be a sign employers are having to pay more to attract workers.

Expectations for the employment report were amplified by Wednesday’s report from the payroll processor ADP that private companies added 202,000 jobs in December.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 