US advises against travel to China; virus declared emergency

The U.S. has advised against all travel to China after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new virus that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.

The number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday.

The State Department’s travel advisory told Americans currently in China to consider departing using commercial means, and requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel "in light of the novel coronavirus.”

The Japanese Foreign Ministry is also urging its citizens not to travel to China because of the possibility of the further spread of a new virus.

Japan had previously warned people not to travel to the epicenter of the virus in Wuhan. Officials in China and around the world are trying to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus.

China counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities.

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry says it will send charter flights to bring home residents of worst-hit Hubei province from overseas.

A U.S. citizen evacuated from China because of a deadly viral outbreak says he’s taking special precautions while staying at a California airbase.

Jarred Evans is one of nearly 200 Americans who were flown out of the city of Wuhan because of the coronavirus. Evans says he’s wearing a mask and medical gloves at March Air Reserve Base east of Los Angeles until tests determine that nobody contracted the virus.

Evans, who played football in a Chinese pro league, says he holed up in his Wuhan apartment for more than a week until he was flown back to the U.S.

