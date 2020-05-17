US Forest Service has not responded to information request

Black Hills Clean Water Alliance says there is a long time request for the U.S. Forest Service to release documents, under the Freedom of Information Act, but the Alliance still hasn't received any information from the agency.

In December 2018, the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance made a request for documents from the Forest Service regarding gold mine-related plans in the area, and the Alliance had to request a second time since the Forest Service initially refused.

According to the Alliance, the Forest Service has not responded and they were supposed to provide the information no later than twenty working days after the request was made.

Dr. Lilias Jarding of Black Hills Clean Water Alliance questions why the information is being withheld, and says people have the legal right to know what's going on, if the agency is considering gold-mining just upstream of Pactola Lake.

"There's often a problem with acid mine drainage which is acidic water drains from under the ground on a permanent basis. There are a variety of problems . There's the issue of leaving open pit mines open," says Dr. Jarding.

