U.S. Attorney talks decrease in tribal prosecutions, meth issues

Federal crime statistics for 2018 reveal that there has been an increase in the number of cases being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office South Dakota.

One of the trends in those numbers shows the defendants prosecuted in Indian Country have decreased.

More defendants were charged from the Pine Ridge Reservation than any other reservation in the state with 144 but that number has dropped each of the last three years.

Rosebud had the second-highest number of defendants charged with 138 but their numbers have also dropped each of the last three years.

Ron Parsons, United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota says this is a positive fact.

"We, of course, prosecute every murder that's brought to us by our tribal law enforcement partners, by the FBI and by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. We prosecute all of them so if we're prosecuting fewer murders, we're prosecuting fewer violent crimes, that's good news," Parsons said.

Parsons attributes much of decrease in prosecutions to the new Oglala Sioux Tribe Police Chief, who has more than doubled the number of tribal police officers in the area.

He also says Indian Country is on the priority list along with combating drug trafficking, fighting opioids, and protecting children when it comes to crime control in the state.

Parsons said "if you scratch deep enough into most crimes here in South Dakota, you will find a connection to methamphetamine.

"If all of us were working together trying to stop, stamp out meth, you wouldn't believe how much our crime rate would go down. I think we'd be amazed," he continued.

Under an Attorney General's Indian Country Fellowship Program, the office was able to add a prosecutor who not only prosecutes in federal court but in tribal court as well.