US Air Force Snocross Showdown returns to Deadwood

The 8th annual U.S. Air Force Deadwood Snocross Showdown is set for Jan. 24-25.

The event is part of the eight-city AMSOIL Championship Snocross Tour, attracting top names in the professional snowmobile racing world. More than 150 racers are expected to compete in the Deadwood event at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds.

Snocross tickets can be purchased at DeadwoodSnocross.com or by calling 1-800-344-8826. Tickets start at $21 for an adult general admission day pass or $41 for a general admission two-day pass. Children’s tickets (12 and younger) are $6 per day and children younger than 5 get in free. Reserved and VIP seating is available but limited.

